Israel's $1M Bounty Targets Hamas Leaders

In a bid to expedite victory in the ongoing war in Gaza, Israeli authorities are offering a bounty of $1 million for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible for the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack.

The announcement, conveyed through leaflets dropped in Gaza, emphasizes the severity of the situation, declaring that "Hamas's end is near" and suggesting that cooperation in the manhunt would prove advantageous "for your future," the Washington Examiner reported.

"Anyone who can present information that could help us arrest the individuals who brought destruction and ruins to the Gaza Strip will be rewarded," the leaflets proclaimed.

Israeli Defense Forces Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, during a meeting in Jerusalem with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, conveyed the formidable challenge posed by Hamas, noting the intricate underground and above-ground infrastructure they've established.

Gallant affirmed the necessity of time, estimating that the conflict would extend beyond several months but assured victory, stating, "We will win, and we will destroy them."

This stance contradicts international calls for an immediate cease-fire, highlighted by a recent United Nations General Assembly resolution that garnered a 153-10 vote. Despite these pleas, Israeli officials remain steadfast in their commitment to a prolonged campaign against Hamas.

The IDF has already advertised a $400,000 bounty for information on the whereabouts of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, a figure pivotal in orchestrating the Oct. 7 attack.

Additional rewards include $300,000 for Sinwar's brother, Muhammed Sinwar, $100,000 for Mohammed Deif, the elusive commander of Hamas' militant brigades, and a $200,000 bounty for Rafa'a Salameh, the commander of Hamas' Khan Yunis Battalion.

Jonathan Schanzer, senior vice president of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, emphasized the personal dimension in targeting Sinwar, stating, "Sinwar was the man who pulled off the information operation that hoodwinked the Israelis for two years leading up to 10/7. So, with him, it's personal … they want his scalp," according to the Washington Examiner.

Israeli officials said they believe that eliminating these key leaders is pivotal to hastening the end of the war. Schanzer observed a decline in Hamas' "morale" and the increasing number of surrenders, with the anticipation that targeting these leaders might accelerate an end to the conflict.

"We're already seeing large numbers of surrenders," Schanzer said. "The Israelis see that [Hamas'] morale is beginning to flag. And I think they believe that might help them get their targets. But I think they also believe that, if they get their targets, it might lead to an acceleration of this trend of surrender."