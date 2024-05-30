Erdoğan Calls Israel 'Threat to All Humanity'

Turkey's Islamist and increasing dangerous leader on Wednesday called on the world's 1.8 billion Muslims to unify and take action against Israel.

He also called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a bloodthirsty, genocidal "vampire."

"I have some words to say to the Islamic world," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Turkish parliament members. "What are you waiting for to take a common decision?"

"Israel is not just a threat to Gaza but to all of humanity," Erdoğan insisted.

"Oh, leaders of the American state, this blood is on your hands also," Erdogan added.

"You are responsible for this genocide at least as much as Israel."

"Oh, the heads of state and government of Europe, you are also a party to Israel's genocide, this barbarism, this vampire-like act of Israel, because you remained silent."

Today, Ohad Tal, a Member of Israel's parliament — the Knesset — spoke to the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast.

He urged Evangelicals to stand faithfully with Israel and the Jewish people more than ever, especially in light of the threats being made by Turkey's Islamist leader.

Below is a partial transcript of MK Ohad Tal's remarks.

"You came here to pray for the peace of Jerusalem, right? This is what you came for.

So, I want to ask you a question. What is this war even about? Why are we in this war? What are your answers to this question? Why are we in war? What is the war about?

What? They hate us.

They hate God.

What else?

Jerusalem. You're right.

Protecting our people.

Okay, great. Very good answers.

So, I think that if we want to win the war, we have to ask ourselves, what is this war about?

And I think not just in a practical way, not just in a political way, but also in a spiritual way.

How can you explain spiritually what is happening today in Israel?

And I will give you several examples to understand the question.

How can you explain spiritually what President Erdoğan said this morning?

He said, listen to that. He said that Israel is not a threat only to Gaza but to all of humanity.

Israel is a threat to all of humanity.

Are you feeling threatened by the way? Are you okay? Okay, I just wanted to make sure.

So, listen to what he said. How can you explain the cooperation between radical Islamists in the United States of America and radical liberalism in America? I mean, all these gay people who are covering themselves with Palestinian flags, supporting Hamas.

I mean, it doesn't make any sense, right?

Because who would be the first to be killed, to be butchered by these radical Islamists? They themselves. It's crazy, right? But how is that happening? How does that make any sense?

Who is supporting us in the world? Who are our friends in the world today?

Who?

Christians, people of faith, right?

So, when you look at everything which is happening, how can you, again, spiritually, explain that?

So, I believe, we don't have a lot of time so I'm trying to make it short, I believe that … and Michelle spoke about it before. I believe that the reason is, as she said, God's covenant with His people.

Some people, when they look at what is happening, when they look, when they see the reality, when they see that after 2,000 years of exile, the Jewish people came back to their homeland against all odds, against all logic, against all rules of physics even, when they see that the prophecies of the Bible are fulfilled in front of our eyes, they're afraid.

When you came, you came to pray for the peace of Jerusalem. You came to Zion. What is Zion?

Zion is the Temple Mount, right? What is in the Temple Mount? What was in the temple? What was the holiest part of the temple? The foundation stone.

The foundation stone is the place of connection between heaven and earth.

And some people, when they see that the people of Israel came back to their homeland, they're afraid. Because what? What does that mean? What's the next stage going to be?

And look at another interesting thing. All the world loved us a lot until 1967.

In 1948, everybody loved us, right?

Why?

Because when you were small. When you're weak, when you're only in Tel Aviv: "Go ahead. No problem. We love you."

But what happened in 1967?

We came back not just to Tel Aviv.

We came back to Jerusalem.

We came back to the Bible land.

We came back to Hebron and to Shiloh and to Bethlehem, to all the biblical areas.

And this is when the world started to say: "Just a second, this is too much. You are really serious with fulfilling these prophecies."

So, people are afraid.

But if we understand that, this is the point.

Then I think again, this is our mission.

Our mission is not just to go back physically to these places, but it's also to go back spiritually to these places."

Republished with permission from All Israel News.