Iraqi Group Says It Fired Drone Into Southern Israel

An Iranian-backed armed group in Iraq claimed responsibility for a drone attack in southern Israel on Monday.

Israel's Red Sea port city of Eilat came under an aerial attack that caused no casualties, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the attack.

"The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has released a Statement claiming Responsibility for the One-Way 'Suicide' Drone Attack tonight on the City of Eilat in Southern Israel, which Sources linked to the Group are claiming were carried out utilizing 'Advanced Weapons' which were unable to be Detected by Jordanian Air Defense Systems," OSINTdefender posted on X.

The Iraqi group has claimed to have launched numerous drones at Israel amid the Gaza war, though most of the missiles failed to cross Israel's border or were downed by air defenses, The Times of Israel reported.

The IDF said the latest drone, apparently launched from Iraq, struck a building in Eilat early Monday morning, the news outlet reported.

The IDF said it had identified a "suspicious aerial target" that entered Israeli airspace "from the east" and then impacted "in the Eilat Bay area."

The military did not elaborate on the object or its place of origin. Sirens went off in the city but there was no interception by air defenses, it said.

The reference to the drone's origin being to the east appeared to confirm the Islamic Resistance of Iraq's claim that it fired the projectile.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a militia, said in a statement that it had attacked a "vital objective" in Israel "using appropriate weapons." It did not offer further details.

Eilat is a southern Israeli port and resort town on the Red Sea, near Jordan. The town has come under attack by other Iran-backed groups — including Yemen's Houthis and a group in Syria linked to Lebanon's Hezbollah — amid the Gaza war, The Times of Israel reported.

The IDF on Sunday said a fighter jet had intercepted "a suspicious aerial target" making its way toward Israel from the direction of Syria, the Times reported.

The target was not detected as having crossed into Israeli territory, and large blasts were reported over southern Syria's Daraa.

Reuters contributed to this story.