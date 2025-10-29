Man Planned Mass Murder of Jews in Manchester

An ISIS fanatic allegedly plotted to murder Jews in Manchester, England, boasting to an undercover agent about "poisoning their children" and "executing" them, a British court heard this week.

Walid Saadaoui, 37, a Tunisian-born former restaurateur, allegedly planned a summer 2024 massacre targeting Jewish schools, synagogues, and restaurants across the northern English city.

Prosecutors said his goal was simple: to kill "as many Jews as possible."

Saadaoui was secretly recorded as he escorted an undercover operative — known only as "Farouk" — on a chilling "reconnaissance" tour of Manchester's predominantly Jewish neighborhoods in March 2024.

Walking through Salford, Cheetham Hill, and Prestwich, Saadaoui allegedly pointed out Jewish schools where children were playing.

"This is Salford, the area has a lot of Jews," he said. "After we finish with the Jews, we move on to the crusaders."

Farouk told jurors he believed "crusaders" referred to Christians.

Prosecutors said Saadaoui described killing Jewish children as a "path to heaven," telling the agent, "If you kill children at this age, they go to heaven ... They didn't reach the age of accountability yet."

He allegedly suggested "putting poison in the water" at a Jewish school, according to the operative's testimony.

As the pair passed Lubavitch Boys School, King David School, and several synagogues, Saadaoui reportedly remarked, "Look, they are playing football ... They look like English people."

When counterterror police raided Saadaoui's car in May 2024, they allegedly found two assault rifles, a semi-automatic pistol, and nearly 200 rounds of ammunition. Prosecutors said he was awaiting delivery of two more rifles and another pistol.

Investigators believe he was preparing to carry out a coordinated attack on Jewish neighborhoods that summer. His co-defendant, Amar Hussein, faces related terrorism charges. Both men deny plotting terrorist acts.

Prosecutors said Saadaoui repeatedly invoked extremist ideology, telling the undercover agent: "These are the killers of the messengers and prophets ... They have big congregations. I just need to know. We will execute."

At one point, he told the agent he had created a fake Facebook account to infiltrate Jewish groups, but said, "They refused to accept me."

After passing a supermarket, Saadaoui allegedly commented that "all of the money goes to Israel." He reportedly discussed using "bags" to hide guns and told the operative, "If they move to the left, you will kill them on the left."

The agent testified that he tried to stall Saadaoui's plan, fearing the suspect would launch an attack on the spot.

Prosecutors said Saadaoui later referred to a "pro-Israel march" as his "primary target," boasting: "They are cowardly. The minute they hear 'boom' or 'Allahu Akbar,' you wouldn't find them."

Saadaoui has pleaded not guilty, claiming he was pressured and intended to alert police.