Iraqi Cleric Orders Followers to Continue Protest in Baghdad

BAGHDAD (AP) — Influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr told his followers Wednesday to continue their sit-in inside Iraq’s government zone, and called for the dissolution of the parliament and early elections.
Speaking for the first time since thousands of his followers stormed the parliament building in Baghdad on Saturday, al-Sadr said the “revolutionaries” must stay and continue their sit-in.
© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.