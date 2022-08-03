×
Iraqi Cleric Orders Followers to Continue Protest in Baghdad

Wednesday, 03 August 2022 02:01 PM EDT

BAGHDAD (AP) — Influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr told his followers Wednesday to continue their sit-in inside Iraq’s government zone, and called for the dissolution of the parliament and early elections.

Speaking for the first time since thousands of his followers stormed the parliament building in Baghdad on Saturday, al-Sadr said the “revolutionaries” must stay and continue their sit-in.

