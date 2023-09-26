Fire at Wedding Hall in Northern Iraq Kills at Least 100 People, Injures 150 More

BAGHDAD (AP) — A fire at a wedding hall in northern Iraq killed at least 100 people and injured 150 others, authorities said Wednesday.

The fire happened in Iraq's Nineveh province, authorities said.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze.

Health authorities gave the casualty figure via the state-run Iraqi News Agency.

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.