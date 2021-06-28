×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Iraq | iraq | us | air strikes | syria

Iraqi Military Issues Rare Condemnation of US Air Strikes on Syria Border

Iraqi Military Issues Rare Condemnation of US Air Strikes on Syria Border

(Abaca/Sipa USA)

Monday, 28 June 2021 08:09 AM

Iraq's military spokesman on Monday condemned U.S. air strikes against militia targets on the border with Syria as a "breach of sovereignty" in a rare criticism of U.S. military action.

Yehia Rasool, who published the remarks on his Twitter account, was referring to air strikes that killed at least four Iran-aligned Shi'ite Muslim paramilitary fighters.

The U.S. military, which leads an international coalition in Iraq, works closely with the Iraqi military in fighting remnants of the Sunni Islamic State militant group.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Iraq's military spokesman on Monday condemned U.S. air strikes against militia targets on the border with Syria as a "breach of sovereignty" in a rare criticism of U.S. military action. Yehia Rasool, who published the remarks on his Twitter account, was referring to air...
iraq, us, air strikes, syria
81
2021-09-28
Monday, 28 June 2021 08:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved