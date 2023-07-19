×
Tags: iraq swedish embassy attack quran burning

Videos Purport to Show Protesters Storming Swedish Embassy in Baghdad in Protest over Quran Burning

Wednesday, 19 July 2023 09:00 PM EDT

BAGHDAD (AP) — Protesters angered by the burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad early Thursday, online videos purported to show.

The videos showed demonstrators at the diplomatic post. It wasn't clear if there were any staff inside the complex at the time.

Iraqi police and state media did not immediately acknowledge the incident. Swedish officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

The demonstration occurred after an Iraqi Christian immigrant last month burned a Quran outside a Stockholm mosque during the major Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, triggering widespread condemnation in the Islamic world. A similar protest by a far-right activist was held outside Turkey’s Embassy earlier this year, complicating Sweden’s efforts to convince Turkey to let it join NATO.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.


