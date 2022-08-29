×
Tags: Iraq | Politics

In Plot Twist, Iraqi Shiite Cleric Announces Retirement

Monday, 29 August 2022 07:01 AM EDT

BAGHDAD (AP) — An influential Shiite cleric whose followers have been staging a sit-in outside Iraq's parliament announced his resignation from politics and the closure of his party offices on Monday.

It is unclear how Muqtada al-Sadr’s latest announcement will affect an ongoing sit-in by his supporters outside Iraq’s parliament building that has paralyzed Iraqi politics for over four weeks.

Shortly after al-Sadr’s announcement, hundreds of his followers rushed to the government palace, which contains the main offices of caretaker prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to protest there.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Monday, 29 August 2022 07:01 AM
