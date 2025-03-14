Report: Islamic State Leader Killed; US Involved

The head of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria was killed in Iraq in an operation by members of the Iraqi national intelligence service along with U.S.-led coalition forces, the Iraqi prime minister announced Friday.

"The Iraqis continue their impressive victories over the forces of darkness and terrorism," Prime Minister Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said in a statement posted on X.

Abdallah Maki Mosleh al-Rifai, or "Abu Khadija," was "deputy caliph" of the militant group and "one of the most dangerous terrorists in Iraq and the world," the statement said.

A security official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment publicly said the operation was carried out by an airstrike in Anbar province, in western Iraq.

The operation comes at a time when Iraqi officials are anxious about an IS resurgence in the wake of the fall of former President Bashar Assad in Syria.

While Syria's new rulers — led by the Islamist former insurgent group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham — have pursued IS cells since taking power, some fear a breakdown in overall security that could allow the group to stage a resurgence.

The U.S. and Iraq announced an agreement last year to wind down the military mission in Iraq of an American-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group by September 2025, with U.S. forces departing some bases where they have stationed troops during a two-decade-long military presence in the country.

When the agreement was reached to end the coalition's mission in Iraq, Iraqi political leaders said the threat of IS was under control and they no longer needed Washington's help to beat back the remaining cells.

But the fall of Assad in December led some to reassess that stance, including members of the Coordination Framework, a coalition of mainly Shiite, Iran-allied political parties that brought current Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani to power in late 2022.

Also on Friday, Syrian interim Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani traveled to Baghdad and met with his Iraqi counterpart. The fight against the Islamic State was expected to be a large part of the discussions.