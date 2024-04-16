WATCH TV LIVE

PM: No Drones, Missiles Launched From Iraq in Attack on Israel

Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Tuesday said Iraq has not received any reports or indications that missiles or drones were launched from Iraq during Iran's attack on Israel.

Iraq is a rare ally of both Washington and Tehran. Iraqi airspace was a main route for Iran’s unprecedented drone and ballistic missile attack on Israel, and Iraqi officials say Iran informed them, as well as other countries in the region, ahead of the attack.

"Our position is clear, and we will not allow Iraq to be thrown into the arena of conflict," al-Sudani said in a statement.

Iran on Saturday launched more than 300 drones and missiles against Israel, its first direct attack on the country, in retaliation for a suspected Israeli air strike on its embassy compound in Damascus on April 11 that killed elite military officers. 

Tuesday, 16 April 2024 04:14 PM
