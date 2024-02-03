×
Tags: iraq | ambassador | airstrikes | iran | hezbollah | war | middle east

Iraq Summons US Ambassador for Answers After Airstrikes

Saturday, 03 February 2024 06:37 AM EST

The Iraqi foreign ministry Saturday summoned the U.S. chargé d'affaires in Baghdad to deliver a formal memorandum of protest over U.S. airstrikes in Iraq, the state news agency INA reported.

