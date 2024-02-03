Iraq Summons US Ambassador for Answers After Airstrikes

Saturday, 03 February 2024 06:37 AM EST
The Iraqi foreign ministry Saturday summoned the U.S. chargé d'affaires in Baghdad to deliver a formal memorandum of protest over U.S. airstrikes in Iraq, the state news agency INA reported.
© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.