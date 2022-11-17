×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Iraq | Airport

Second Fire Breaks out in Baghdad Airport, Prompting Probe

Thursday, 17 November 2022 04:02 AM EST

BAGHDAD (AP) — A fire broke out in Baghdad's international airport Thursday for a second time in 48 hours, prompting Iraqi authorities to open an investigation.

The fire broke out at dawn on the ground floor of the airport's VIP hall and caused some material damage but no human losses, according to an Iraqi military statement. The fire was put out by 16 civil defense brigades, according to the statement. Flights continued as scheduled.

The civil defense requested that an investigation be launched to determine the cause of the fire. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani visited the area. Al-Sudani assumed the premiership on Oct. 28.

An airport official said the fire had started in a section of the VIP hall reserved for the premier and spread to the hall from there. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media about the ongoing investigation.

Thursday's fire was the second to break out in the span of a week at the airport. On Tuesday, a fire broke out in its departure hall that temporarily suspended flights.

Since al-Sudani assumed power, an American living in Baghdad was shot and killed and Iran has launched missile attacks into the country's north targeting Kurdish opposition groups.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A fire broke out in Baghdad's international airport Thursday for a second time in 48 hours, prompting Iraqi authorities to open an investigation. The fire broke out at dawn on the ground floor of the airport's VIP hall and caused some material damage but no human losses,...
Iraq,Airport
208
2022-02-17
Thursday, 17 November 2022 04:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved