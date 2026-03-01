WATCH TV LIVE

US Says it Sinks Iranian Warship

Sunday, 01 March 2026 10:46 AM EST

The U.S. military said on Sunday it has sunk an Iranian warship and called on Iranian forces to lay down their arms and leave their posts. The U.S. Central Command, which is overseeing ongoing U.S. attacks on Iran, said it sunk an Iranian Jamaran-class corvette in the Gulf of Oman at a Chah Bahar pier.

"As the President said, members of Iran's armed forces, IRGC and police 'must lay down your weapons.' Abandon ship," Central Command said in a post on X, referring to remarks on Saturday by President Donald Trump.

