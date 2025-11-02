WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: iran

Iran's President Says Tehran Will Rebuild Its Nuclear Facilities

Sunday, 02 November 2025 01:06 PM EST

Tehran will rebuild its nuclear facilities "with greater strength," Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian told state media on Sunday, adding that the country does not seek a nuclear weapon. U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that he would order fresh attacks on Iran's nuclear sites should Tehran try to restart facilities that the United States bombed in June.

Pezeshkian made his comments during a visit to the country's Atomic Energy Organization, during which he met with senior managers from Iran’s nuclear industry.

"Destroying buildings and factories will not create a problem for us, we will rebuild and with greater strength," the Iranian president told state media.

In June, the U.S. launched strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities that Washington says were part of a program geared towards developing nuclear weapons. Tehran maintains that its nuclear program is for purely civilian purposes.

"It's all intended for solving the problems of the people, for disease, for the health of the people," Pezeshkian said in reference to Iran's nuclear activities. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


