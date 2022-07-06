×
Tags: Iran

Iran Media: Revolutionary Guard Accuses Diplomats of Spying

Wednesday, 06 July 2022 04:00 PM EDT

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media reported on Wednesday that the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has accused the deputy ambassador of the United Kingdom and other foreigners in the country of “espionage” and taking soil samples from prohibited military zones.

It was not immediately clear if the diplomat and other foreigners were detained.

The news outlets said the deputy head of mission at the British Embassy, Giles Whitaker, and other foreigners faced “spying” charges after visiting various forbidden areas in the country while the Guard was carrying out ballistic missile tests.

There was no immediate comment from the U.K. Foreign Office.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


GlobalTalk
Iran
Wednesday, 06 July 2022 04:00 PM
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
