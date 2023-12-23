×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: iran | yemen | houthi | vessels | red sea

Iran Denies Helping Houthis Plan Attacks on Israel-Linked Ships

Iran Denies Helping Houthis Plan Attacks on Israel-Linked Ships
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian his deputy foreign minister and chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, before their meeting with the Russian foreign mniister at the foreign ministry headquarters in Iran's capital Tehran on June 23, 2022. (Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty)

Saturday, 23 December 2023 05:19 PM EST

Iran denied on Saturday U.S. accusations that it was involved in planning attacks by Yemen's Tehran-aligned Houthi movement on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

The repeated denial, issued by Iranian deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani, came after the White House said Tehran was "deeply involved" in planning the operations and its intelligence was critical to enable the Houthis to target ships.

"The resistance (Houthis) has its own tools of power and acts according to its decisions and capabilities," Bagheri Kani told Mehr.

Iran supports the Houthis but officially denies arming the group, which has seized Yemen's capital Sanaa after ousting the government and now controls large swaths of the country.

The Houthis, who say their attacks are aimed at Israel-linked ships and are in support of Palestinians under siege by Israel in Gaza, have targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea with drones and missiles, forcing shippers to change course and take longer routes around the southern tip of Africa. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Iran denied on Saturday U.S. accusations that it was involved in planning attacks by Yemen's Tehran-aligned Houthi movement on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.
iran, yemen, houthi, vessels, red sea
168
2023-19-23
Saturday, 23 December 2023 05:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved