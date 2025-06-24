Concern Grows Over Iran Retaliation

Law enforcement officials are on high alert for any potential retaliation from Iran, following the United States' bombing of Iran last weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Federal Bureau of Investigation officials in major cities were told to shift resources toward Iran and domestic threats, the Journal said. The FBI is closely monitoring intelligence networks, officials told the Journal.

"We continuously assess and realign our resources to respond to the most pressing threats to our national security and to ensure the safety of the American people," the bureau said in a statement.

The Department of Homeland Security issued alerts warning of potential hate crimes against perceived Jewish or pro-Israel targets, along with Iranian state-backed cyberattacks, the Journal said.

"Low-level cyber attacks against U.S. networks by pro-Iranian hacktivists are likely, and cyber actors affiliated with the Iranian government may conduct attacks against U.S. networks," the DHS warned in a Sunday alert.

John Hultquist, chief analyst at Google's threat intelligence group said Iran's cyberattacks are often not as damaging as they claim.

"Iran has had mixed results with disruptive cyberattacks and they frequently fabricate and exaggerate their effects in an effort to boost their psychological impact," Hultquist told the Journal. "We should be careful not to overestimate these incidents and inadvertently assist the actors."

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have arrested 11 Iranian nationals in the country illegally, including suspected terrorists, the DHS wrote in a statement Tuesday.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said police presence has been ramped up at religious institutions and cultural diplomatic sites.

"What takes place on the global stage often is found on our local streets here in New York," Adams said.