×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Iran | US

Oman Thanks Iran for 'delivering' Detained Iranian-American

Tuesday, 04 October 2022 05:00 PM EDT

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Tehran said late Tuesday that Oman thanked the Iranian government for “delivering” to Muscat a detained 85-year-old Iranian-American who had been cleared to leave the country for medical treatment.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said on its website that Oman's top diplomat called his Iranian counterpart to express appreciation for Tehran's decision to hand over Baquer Namazi, a retired U.N. children’s agency official, as a “humanitarian gesture." It remained unclear whether Namazi, who was detained in Tehran in 2016, had actually left Iran.

Oman has frequently served as a neutral mediator between Iran and the West.

Namazi was placed under house arrest for medical reasons in 2018 but prevented from leaving Iran despite his family’s pleas that he travel to receive emergency heart surgery after suffering multiple hospitalizations.

Last October, he underwent surgery in Iran to clear a blockage in an artery to the brain that his family and supporters described as life-threatening.

The U.N. announced this week that following heavy pressure on the Iranian government, Tehran had agreed to lift Namazi's travel ban so he could receive medical treatment abroad.

Namazi was arrested when he traveled to Tehran to visit his incarcerated son Siamak Namazi, a 49-year-old energy executive. Security forces had arrested the son, an advocate of closer ties between Iran and the West, months earlier while he visiting Iran on a business trip.

Both Namazis were sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iran on what the U.S. and U.N. say were trumped-up spying charges.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Tehran said late Tuesday that Oman thanked the Iranian government for "delivering" to Muscat a detained 85-year-old Iranian-American who had been cleared to leave the country for medical treatment. Iran's Foreign Ministry said on its website that Oman's top diplomat called...
Iran,US
249
2022-00-04
Tuesday, 04 October 2022 05:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved