Iran: Will Strike Back if US or Israel Attacks

Iran's Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh on Sunday said Tehran would strike back if the U.S. or Israel attacked.

Nasirzadeh's comments came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate against Iran for the Tehran-backed Houthi group firing a missile that landed near Israel's main airport.

"If this war is initiated by the U.S. or the Zionist regime (Israel), Iran will target their interests, bases, and forces — wherever they may be and whenever deemed necessary," Nasirzadeh told Iranian state TV.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis launched a missile on Sunday that landed near Ben Gurion Airport, the latest in a string of attacks, saying they're acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Netanyahu said on X, "Attacks by the Houthis emanate from Iran. Israel will respond to the Houthi attack against our main airport AND, at a time and place of our choosing, to their Iranian terror masters."

Echoing Iran's official stance, Nasirzadeh said Houthis act on their own motivations.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have been launching missiles and drones at Israel in support of Hamas fighters. The U.S. has been retaliating by bombing Houthi strongholds in Yemen since March 15, with President Donald Trump vowing to hold Iran responsible for any attacks carried out by the group.

Iran has "no hostility toward neighboring countries," but in case of an attack, the U.S. bases located in the region will be considered targets by Tehran, Nasirzadeh also said.

The minister's statements followed Iran unveiling on Sunday a solid-fuel ballistic missile called Qassem Bassir, which has a range of 750 miles, Iranian state media reported.