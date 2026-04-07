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Bridge Linking Saudi Arabia to Bahrain Closed over Iranian Threats as Trump's Deadline Nears

Bridge Linking Saudi Arabia to Bahrain Closed over Iranian Threats as Trump's Deadline Nears

Tuesday, 07 April 2026 01:02 AM EDT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The King Fahd Causeway, a key bridge linking Saudi Arabia to the island kingdom of Bahrain, closed early Tuesday over threats from Iranian attacks.

The King Fahd Causeway Authority made the announcement in a post on X.

It said vehicle movements had been “suspended as a precautionary measure” over Iranian attacks targeting Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

The 25-kilometer (15.5 mile) bridge is the only connection by road for Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, to the Arabian Peninsula.

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and threatened to bomb Iranian power plants and bridges if it doesn't by Tuesday 8 p.m. EDT.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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The King Fahd Causeway, a key bridge linking Saudi Arabia to the island kingdom of Bahrain, closed early Tuesday over threats from Iranian attacks.The King Fahd Causeway Authority made the announcement in a post on X.It said vehicle movements had been "suspended as a...
iran us israel trump lebanon april 7 2026
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2026-02-07
Tuesday, 07 April 2026 01:02 AM
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