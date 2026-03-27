US Troops Wounded in Iran Strike on Saudi Base

An Iranian missile and drone attack wounded several U.S. service members and damaged aircraft at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on Friday, a U.S. official said.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said the attack damaged several U.S. refueling planes.

It was not immediately clear how many troops were wounded or how severe the injuries were.

The confirmation, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, followed satellite imagery appearing to show damage to aircraft.

Army Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, died days after being wounded in a March 1 attack on the base.

U.S. Central Command said earlier Friday that more than 300 service members have been wounded in the conflict.

Also Friday, President Donald Trump said Saudi Arabia and Israel should normalize ties after the war in Iran ends.

"It's now time," Trump said at a Saudi-backed investment conference in Miami.

"We've now taken them out, and they are out bigly. We got to get into the Abraham Accords," the president said.

Trump has long urged normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia as part of his Abraham Accords initiative.

Saudi Arabia, however, maintains that normalization depends on progress toward a Palestinian state.

Separately, Iran said it would allow humanitarian shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Ali Bahreini, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, said Tehran agreed to "facilitate and expedite" aid shipments through the waterway.

The strait typically carries about 20% of global oil shipments and nearly one-third of its fertilizer trade.

The move could mark the first easing of restrictions there after weeks of conflict.

"This measure reflects Iran's continued commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts and ensuring that essential aid reaches those in need without delay," Bahreini said.

The announcement came hours after Iranian state media reported strikes on nuclear-related facilities.

Iran said the Shahid Khondab Heavy Water Complex in Arak and the Ardakan yellowcake plant in Yazd province were targeted.

Authorities said there were no casualties and no contamination risk.

Israel said the strike dealt a significant blow to Iran's nuclear program.

"Iran will exact HEAVY price for Israeli crimes," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard warned of retaliation.

"This time, the equation will no longer be 'an eye for an eye,' just wait," said Seyed Majid Mousavi, a senior commander.

Late Friday, Israel said Iran launched missiles toward its territory.

Sirens sounded in and around Beersheba and near a nuclear research center previously targeted in Iranian strikes.

Trump said negotiations to end the war were going "very well" and that he had given Iran more time to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has denied engaging in negotiations.

A Gulf Arab bloc said Iran has been collecting tolls from ships to allow passage through the strait.

Trump envoy Steve Witkoff said the United States presented a 15-point ceasefire proposal to Iran through intermediaries.

Iran rejected the proposal and offered its own terms, including reparations and recognition of sovereignty over the strait.

Trump has said he may order strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure if the strait is not reopened by April 6.

Financial markets reacted to the uncertainty.

The S&P 500 fell 1.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.7%, and the Nasdaq declined 2.1%.

Oil prices rose, while gasoline prices in the United States approached $4 per gallon.

Lawmakers have proposed suspending the federal gas tax, though Trump suggested states consider their own tax relief measures.

Witnesses reported explosions in eastern Tehran and Tel Aviv.

Israeli emergency services responded to several impact sites, and a man in his 60s died from injuries suffered in the strikes.

Israel said it targeted missile production and storage sites in Tehran and western Iran.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Iran "will pay heavy, increasing prices for this war crime."

Saudi Arabia said it intercepted missiles and drones targeting Riyadh.

Kuwait reported damage to two ports, including a site tied to China's Belt and Road initiative.

Diplomatic efforts to arrange direct U.S.-Iran talks continue, with countries including Pakistan and Turkey involved.

Group of Seven foreign ministers called for an immediate halt to attacks on civilians and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, U.S. forces continue to move into the region.

Ships carrying about 2,500 Marines and at least 1,000 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne have been deployed.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States "can achieve all of our objectives without ground troops."

Israel also deployed forces into southern Lebanon as part of operations against Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, humanitarian concerns are growing.

The U.N. said 82,000 civilian buildings in Iran have been damaged, affecting about 180,000 people.

"If this war continues, we risk a far wider humanitarian disaster," said Jan Egeland of the Norwegian Refugee Council.

Casualty figures continue to rise across the region.

Authorities reported more than 1,900 deaths in Iran, over 1,100 in Lebanon, and at least 18 in Israel.

At least 13 U.S. troops have been killed, along with casualties in the West Bank and Gulf states.

In Iraq, 80 members of the security forces have been killed amid the expanding conflict.