Iranian Drone Took 'Unsafe' Action Near US Carrier

An Iranian drone flew over a jet from the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Wing in an "unsafe and unprofessional manner" last Tuesday, Central Command said in a statement.

The drone flew as close as 1,500 yards to the Eisenhower as the carrier conducted flight operations in the Gulf, ignoring "multiple hails and warnings" and violating a "Notice to Airmen" instructing aircraft to remain more than 10 nautical miles away, Vice Admiral Brad Cooper said in a statement.

"This unsafe, unprofessional, and irresponsible behavior by Iran risks U.S. and partner nation lives and needs to cease immediately," said Cooper.

"U.S. naval forces remain vigilant and will continue to fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows while promoting regional maritime security."

The White House two weeks ago voiced concern that Iran may provide Russia with ballistic missiles for use in its war against Ukraine, a development that likely would be disastrous for the Ukrainian people, a U.S. national security official said.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby noted that Iran already has been providing Russia with unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, guided aerial bombs, and artillery ammunition and may be preparing "to go a step further in its support for Russia."