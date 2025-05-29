WATCH TV LIVE

Gulf Leaders Warn Trump Against Strikes on Iran

By    |   Thursday, 29 May 2025 05:05 PM EDT

The leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates told President Donald Trump during his visit to the Middle East that they oppose strikes on Iran's nuclear program, reported Axios.

They also encouraged him to continue pushing for a nuclear deal.

Israel is preparing to strike Iran's nuclear facilities if negotiations between the U.S. and Iran collapse.

Trump said on Wednesday he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week not to take actions that could disrupt nuclear talks with Iran.

"I told him this would be inappropriate to do right now because we're very close to a solution now," Trump told reporters gathered in the Oval Office. "That could change at any moment."

One of the main sticking points in the talks between U.S. and Iranian officials has been U.S. insistence that Iran give up its nuclear enrichment facilities, a demand Iran rejects.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

