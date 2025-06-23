WATCH TV LIVE

Senior Iranian Official: Iran Will Continue Its Retaliation to US Attacks

Monday, 23 June 2025 02:57 PM EDT

Iran will continue its retaliation in response to the United States' attacks, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday.

He said Iran has the necessary rationality to begin diplomacy after punishing the aggressor, adding if the U.S. seeks negotiations, Israeli and U.S. attacks must stop.

In a statement on X along similar lines, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamene said this: "WE DIDN'T AGGRESS ANYONE. AND WE WILL NOT ACCEPT ANY AGGRESSION FROM ANYONE UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES."

Iran launched missile attacks Monday on a U.S. military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites and escalating tensions in the volatile region.

Iran said its missile barrage on Qatar was the same number of bombs as those used by the U.S. on nuclear sites. There were no injuries reported.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


