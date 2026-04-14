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Tags: iran | trump | pakistan | united nations | antonio guterres | peace talks

UN's Guterres: Highly Probable Iran Talks Will Restart

Tuesday, 14 April 2026 02:36 PM EDT

United Nations ‌Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday the indication the U.N. had was that it was highly probable talks to end the Iran war will restart.

President Donald ‌Trump said on Tuesday that Iran talks could resume in Pakistan over the next two days, according to ⁠an interview with the New York Post.

Asked what the United Nations knew about such prospects, Guterres told ⁠reporters at the U.N., "The indication we have is that it is highly probable that these talks will restart."

Guterres ‌said he met on Tuesday with the deputy prime minister ‌of Pakistan and praised Pakistan's peace efforts.

"I consider it ‌essential that these negotiations go on," Guterres said.

"I think it would be unrealistic to expect … ⁠such a complex problem, long-lasting ‌problem, could ⁠be resolved in the first session of a negotiation. So ⁠we ⁠need negotiations to go on, and we need a ceasefire to ‌persist as negotiations go on."

Trump was quoted as saying that "something could be happening over the next two ‌days, and we're more ‌inclined to go there," referring to Pakistan.

He said Pakistan's Army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, was doing a "great job" on the talks.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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United Nations ‌Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday the indication the U.N. had was that it was highly probable talks to end the Iran war will restart.
iran, trump, pakistan, united nations, antonio guterres, peace talks
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2026-36-14
Tuesday, 14 April 2026 02:36 PM
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