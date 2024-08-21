Iran Wants Trump Eliminated by Election Day

The Islamic regime in Iran is trying to assassinate former President Donald Trump, with hopes of doing so by Nov. 5, Election Day.

Multiple governmental sources associated with U.S. allies across the Mideast have informed me of the danger.

In the assessments of several governments, the Iranian regime has made clear it wants to rid itself of Trump — and it believes it must do so by Election Day.

The ayatollahs' mortal animus against Trump is not a secret.

After Trump ordered a Baghdad drone missile strike in January 2020 that successfully killed Qassem Soleimani, head of the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps), Tehran vowed bloody revenge.

Soleimani was a revered figure within the regime's base of supporters, second only in power to Ayatollah Khamanei.

Now, with the U.S. election race close, the power figures believe Iran's growing status as a regional Mideast powerhouse will be at serious risk if the former president returns to the White House.

Throughout his campaign, Trump has repeatedly promised that if elected, he will stop the regime's nuclear weapons program and defund it with crippling sanctions.

"Iran is very close to having a nuclear weapon, which would have never happened," Trump said in his keynote address to the Republican National Convention last month in Milwaukee.

"This is a shame ... the damage that this administration has done," Trump told the nation.

Trump blames the Biden administration for the resurgence of Iran's nuclear program and its misdeeds across the region in the wake of Oct. 7.

"Iran was broke. Iran had no money," Trump said during the convention. "Now Iran has $250 billion. They made it all over the last 2 1/2 years. They were broke."

When the former president says "Iran" he means the Islamic regime that overthrew the shah and took power in 1979.

Trump has vowed repeatedly to use sanctions and make that regime broke, a result the mullahs cannot accept.

Today, killing Trump remains Tehran's safest option and its highest priority next to growing the country's nuclear program.

One U.S. intelligence source tells me that safeguarding Trump at rallies and keeping his private plane secure remains a challenge for the Secret Service.

In the past the assassination of a former president, U.S. leader, or presidential candidate would have drawn serious repercussions for an aggressor state.

But friendly sources throughout the region say the Islamist rulers believe they are immune from serious reprisals from the U.S. if they succeed in killing Trump.

The ayatollahs' allies and their terror groups openly claim on social media and in private conversations that Trump will not be a worry because they believe he won't be alive on Election Day.

As Trump's term drew to an end, the regime's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said publicly Trump was in his agencies' crosshairs, promising "revenge on the orderer and killer of Qassem Soleimani."

Since then, the regime's leaders have made multiple verbal threats on Trump's life.

Last year, IRGC Cmdr. Amir Ali Hajizadeh said on a television program, "We are seeking to, Allah willing, kill Trump and [former Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo."

And just before last month's unsuccessful assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, the U.S. had received intelligence of a regime-backed plot to kill Trump.

While the information prompted the Secret Service to take steps to beef up security, the rally near miss shows just how vulnerable Trump remains.

In court filings made public this month, the Department of Justice alleged that a Pakistani man with ties to Iran traveled to New York City to lead an effort to assassinate Trump in late August or early September.

The DOJ documents indicated other current and former U.S. officials were also being targeted by Tehran.

U.S. law enforcement has also revealed that Trump's campaign has been targeted by the regime with cyberattacks, including a recent and sophisticated hack of an aide's email account.

The backdrop to the growing danger to Trump is the U.S.'s belief the Islamic regime is believed to be just weeks away from acquiring a nuclear device.

Last week in an opinion piece I wrote for "Independent Arabiya," I reported that the regime already has acquired tactical nuclear weapons.

Such weapons can be operational at any time at the orders of Khamenei.

My sources indicate Tehran's strategy has been to use the significant funds it has amassed during the Obama and Biden years to purchase smaller tactical nuclear weapons.

At the same time, Iran has been developing the capability to make its own larger nuclear devices.

Tehran has also been using its newfound oil wealth to fund a massive propaganda and influence campaign across the Mideast, Europe, and the U.S.

For Tehran, the stakes are high if it fails to stop Trump, who has promised to greatly reduce Iran's oil revenues.

The stakes are also extremely high for America, Israel, and the West if Iran succeeds in its deadly plan.

Dr. Walid Phares is a noted author, professor and Mideast expert who has appeared regularly on Newsmax, Fox News, and MSNBC.