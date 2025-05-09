Iran Denies Involvement in Foiled Terror Attack on Israel's London Embassy

The Iranian ayatollah regime on Thursday officially denied it was involved in the foiled terrorist attack against the Israeli Embassy in London. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed that Tehran is willing to cooperate with British authorities to uncover what "really happened."

Tehran's official statement came just 24 hours after British Police arrested eight suspects, including seven Iranian nationals reportedly linked to "a suspected plot to target a specific premises."

"We are exploring various lines of enquiry to establish any potential motivation as well as to identify whether there may be any further risk to the public linked to this matter," said Commander Dominic Murphy, who leads London's Counter Terrorism Command (CTC), without explicitly naming the Israeli embassy as the target. British media later reported that the primary target was the Israeli embassy in the U.K. capital.

Araghchi addressed the arrest of the Iranian terrorist suspects.

"Iran stands ready to engage to shed light on what has truly transpired, and we reiterate that U.K. authorities should afford our citizens due process," he wrote in a post on X.

Iran's foreign minister further warned of "third-party actors" who could seek to manipulate public opinion and undermine diplomatic efforts.

"Iran has urged the U.K. to engage so that we may assist any probe into credible allegations. Timing and lack of engagement suggest that something is amiss. There is a history of third parties bent on derailing diplomacy and provoking escalation, resorting to desperate measures, including false flag operations," Araghchi claimed without specifying or providing any evidence.

In addition to the foiled attack against the Israeli embassy in London, British media raised unconfirmed speculations that the terrorist cell also planned to target a synagogue or a Jewish community building. The Daily Mail news outlet cited unnamed security sources who revealed there were plans for a "major attack."

Iran has previously been linked to cases involving the use of local actors in plots targeting Israelis, Jews, and Iranian political dissidents in Europe and other regions.

In early 2023, British Minister of State for Security Tom Tugendhat warned that Tehran was employing local criminals to spy on British Jews.

"We know that the Iranians are using non-traditional sources to carry out these operations, including organized criminal gangs. They are paying criminal gangs to conduct surveillance. Basically, the Iranians are using crooks based in Britain to spy for them," Tugendhat stated at the time.

Following the Hamas Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack against Israel, Iran reportedly escalated its terror plots against Jews and Israelis in various countries.

In October 2024, London expressed concerns about a "staggering rise" in Iranian-led terrorism on British and European soil. Tehran's preference for using third-party actors, such as criminals, is likely linked to the advantage of deniability.

A European report revealed in October 2024 that Tehran systematically employs criminals to target Jews, Israelis and Iranian dissidents living in Europe. Sweden has reportedly emerged as an important battleground for terrorism in Europe. The regime has reportedly been cooperating with Sweden-based criminal networks, including Foxtrot, which is led by individuals with a Middle Eastern background.

Last month, CNN reported that Iran employs criminal minors in Sweden to carry out various attacks against Jews, Israelis, and political opponents of the regime.

