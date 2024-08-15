Iranian Military Adviser Dies Following Injuries in Syria

Thursday, 15 August 2024 09:12 AM EDT
A military adviser from Iran's Revolutionary Guard's Aerospace Force died following injuries sustained in Syria over recent weeks, the semi-official Fars news agency reported Thursday.
