Tags: iran | syria | military | adviser | death | war | israel

Iranian Military Adviser Dies Following Injuries in Syria

Thursday, 15 August 2024 09:12 AM EDT

A military adviser from Iran's Revolutionary Guard's Aerospace Force died following injuries sustained in Syria over recent weeks, the semi-official Fars news agency reported Thursday.

2024-12-15
Thursday, 15 August 2024 09:12 AM
