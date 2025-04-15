WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: iran | supreme leader | talks | u.s.

Iranian Supreme Leader Expresses Endorsement of Talks With US

Tuesday, 15 April 2025 07:29 AM EDT

Iran’s supreme leader said Tuesday that the first round of talks with the United States went “well,” in his first public comment on the negotiations, state television reported.

The comments by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while couched, represented his endorsement of the talks so far.

“We are neither radically optimistic about the talks nor radically pessimistic about the talks,” the 85-year-old Khamenei said. However, he said the talks had been “implemented well in the first steps” and that Iran remained “pessimistic” about America.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Iran's supreme leader said Tuesday that the first round of talks with the United States went "well," in his first public comment on the negotiations, state television reported. The comments by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while couched, represented his endorsement...
iran, supreme leader, talks, u.s.
84
2025-29-15
Tuesday, 15 April 2025 07:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved