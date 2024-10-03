WATCH TV LIVE

Iran Summons German, Austrian Ambassadors

Thursday, 03 October 2024 11:13 AM EDT

Germany and Austria's ambassadors in Tehran were summoned on Thursday after Berlin and Vienna summoned Iran's representatives to protest Iran's attack on Israel, Iranian state media reported.

Thursday, 03 October 2024 11:13 AM
