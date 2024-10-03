iran, summons, german, austrian, ambassadors

Thursday, 03 October 2024 11:13 AM EDT
Germany and Austria's ambassadors in Tehran were summoned on Thursday after Berlin and Vienna summoned Iran's representatives to protest Iran's attack on Israel, Iranian state media reported.
