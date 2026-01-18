Iran State TV Hijacked With Protest Message

Anti-regime activists hacked Iran's Badr satellite on Sunday, enabling them to access state TV channels and broadcast a video of exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi calling on his countrymen to protest against the Islamic Republic, anti-regime outlets reported, according to The Jerusalem Post.

In addition, videos of protests against the regime were shown in defiance of a harsh and widespread communications crackdown, The Wrap reported.

The regime's response to the demonstrations over the past few weeks has been brutally violent — involving mass arrests, lethal force and a near-total internet blackout.

The hacked broadcast appears to include messages in Farsi encouraging protesters to continue demonstrating, footage of solidarity protests worldwide, and messages of support from world leaders, the Post reported.

The video then appears to show a statement from Pahlavi urging further protests.

Iran International reported that Pahlavi's calls to protest included urging Iran's military and security forces to side with the demonstrators.