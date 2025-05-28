WATCH TV LIVE

Iran Executes Man Accused of Spying for Israel

Wednesday, 28 May 2025 07:27 AM EDT

Iran executed a man accused of spying for Israel, according to a report from judiciary news outlet Mizan on Wednesday that identified him as Pedram Madani.

Entangled in a decades-long shadow war with Israel, Iran has put to death many individuals it accuses of having links with Israel's Mossad intelligence service and facilitating the latter's operations in the country.

These range from assassinations to acts of sabotage meant to undermine Iran's nuclear program.

Arrested in 2020, Madani is said to have attempted to convey classified information to Israel about critical locations in Iran, Mizan said, adding that he was also accused of acquiring wealth by illegal means.

Another Iranian, Mohsen Langarneshin, was executed last month on charges of espionage and intelligence cooperation with the Mossad. 

