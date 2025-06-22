WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: iran | russia | war | world war iii | donald trump | nuclear | weapons

Iran: Cannot Return to Diplomacy, Will Now Seek Russia's Help

Sunday, 22 June 2025 06:35 AM EDT

Iran reserves all options to defend its security, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Sunday, adding Tehran could not return to diplomacy while under attack by Israel and the United States, and would consult with Russia on Monday.

"The U.S. showed they have no respect for international law. They only understand the language of threat and force," Araqchi said, adding that Tehran has to respond based on its rights before diplomacy can be reconsidered.

The Iranian foreign minister said he will fly to Russia, with whom Iran has a strategic partnership, and consult with President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

