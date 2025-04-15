Kremlin Declines Comment on Russia's Readiness to Take Iran's Uranium

The Kremlin on Tuesday declined to comment when asked if Russia was ready to take Iran's stocks of enriched uranium as part of a possible future nuclear deal with the United States.

The Guardian reported earlier on Tuesday that Tehran is expected to reject a U.S. proposal to transfer its stockpile of enriched uranium to a third country such as Russia as part of a future accord with Washington to scale back Iran's nuclear program.

Moscow, a party to Iran's 2015 nuclear pact which President Donald Trump scrapped during his first term in office, has supported Tehran's right to have a civilian nuclear program.

The U.S. says it fears Tehran is building a nuclear weapon, something Iran denies.