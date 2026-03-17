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Tags: iran | russia | mojtaba khamenei | treatment | moscow

Iran Denies New Supreme Leader Receiving Care in Russia

Tuesday, 17 March 2026 08:09 AM EDT

Iran's ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, has denied a media report that the country's new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei is receiving medical treatment in Moscow, the state TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.

Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida reported over the weekend that the 56-year-old, who was reported to have been severely injured in a U.S.-Israeli airstrike that killed his father, had been moved to Moscow for medical treatment following President Vladimir Putin's personal invitation.

The Kremlin declined to comment on the original media report. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Iran's ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, has denied a media report that the country's new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei is receiving medical treatment in Moscow, the state TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.
iran, russia, mojtaba khamenei, treatment, moscow
84
2026-09-17
Tuesday, 17 March 2026 08:09 AM
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