Iran Denies New Supreme Leader Receiving Care in Russia

Iran's ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, has denied a media report that the country's new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei is receiving medical treatment in Moscow, the state TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.

Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida reported over the weekend that the 56-year-old, who was reported to have been severely injured in a U.S.-Israeli airstrike that killed his father, had been moved to Moscow for medical treatment following President Vladimir Putin's personal invitation.

The Kremlin declined to comment on the original media report.