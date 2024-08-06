Report: Iran Receiving Russian Air Defense Amid Israel Tension

Iran has requested advanced Russian air defense and radar systems following a visit to the Islamic Republic by a top Moscow official and shipments are already on their way, The New York Times reported on Monday.

Two Iranian officials confirmed that Iran made the request and Russia has started delivering radars and air-defense equipment, according to the Times, citing Iranian media.

The request came following a day-long visit to Tehran by head of the Russian Security Council and former Minister of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, on Monday.

Iran wants the air defense systems in preparation for its promised revenge strike against Israel over the killing of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last Wednesday.

During a meeting with Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, Shoigu described Iran as a key strategic ally of Russia in the region, according to Iran's Press TV.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is in no way seeking to expand the scope of war and crisis in the region, but certainly this [Zionist] regime will receive a response for its crimes and audacity," Pezeshkian said, calling the assassination of Haniyeh a violation of international law.

Shoigu also met with Iranian armed forces commander, Brig. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, who is reportedly planning the military strikes on Israel.

Bagheri told Shoigu that Russian-Iranian ties were "deep, long term and strategic" and would only expand under Iran's new government, according to the Times, citing Iranian media.

Shoigu also met with Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian.

"We are ready for full cooperation with Iran on regional issues," Shoigu said.

Iran and Russia have grown closer since the start of the Ukraine war, with Moscow turning to Tehran to provide it with military drones. Russia has launched more than 4,000 Iranian-designed Shahed attack drones against Ukraine, according to The Wall Street Journal in May.

Moscow now manufactures Iranian-designed drones within its borders at the Alabuga Special Economic Zone in the Russian steppes.

"If Iranians are asking Russians for air defense, they are cashing in their chips," Colin Clarke, director of policy and research at Soufan Group, an intelligence consulting firm, told the Times.

"The question is how do Russians assuage Tehran without ruining their relationship with Israel," he said.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday convened his national-security team in the White House Situation Room, where he was told that the timing and nature of Iran's and Hezbollah's planned attack on Israel is unclear, according to news site Axios.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his counterparts from the G7 countries on Sunday that Iran and Hezbollah could attack Israel in the next 24 to 48 hours.

