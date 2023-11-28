×
Tags: iran | purchase | russian | fighter jets

Report: Iran to Acquire Russian Fighter Jets

Tuesday, 28 November 2023 12:43 PM EST

Iran finalized arrangements for the delivery of Russian made Sukhoi su-35 fighter jets and helicopters, Iran's deputy defense minister told Iran's Tasnim news agency on Tuesday, as Tehran and Moscow forge closer military relations.

Iran's air force has only a few dozen strike aircraft, including Russian jets as well as aging U.S. models acquired before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

"Plans have been finalized for Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, Mil Mi-28 attack helicopters, and Yak-130 jet trainers to join the combat units of Iran's Army," Iran's deputy Defense Minister Mehdi Farahi said.

The Tasnim report did not include any Russian confirmation of the deal.

In 2018, Iran said it had started production of the locally designed Kowsar fighter for use in its air force. Military experts believe the jet is a carbon copy of the F-5, first produced in the United States in the 1960s.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


