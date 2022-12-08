×
Tags: Iran | Protests

Iran Executes First Known Prisoner Arrested in Protests

Thursday, 08 December 2022 02:01 AM EST

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran said Thursday it executed a prisoner over his conviction for a crime allegedly committed during the country's ongoing nationwide protests, the first such death penalty carried out by Tehran.

Iran's Mizan news agency reported the execution. It accused the man of blocking a street and attacking a security force member with a machete in Tehran.

Iran has been rocked by protests since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by the country's morality police.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


