WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: iran presidential election jalili pezeshkian qalibaf

Hard-liner Saeed Jalili Leads in Early Iran Presidential Election Results, State TV Reports

Hard-liner Saeed Jalili Leads in Early Iran Presidential Election Results, State TV Reports

Friday, 28 June 2024 11:00 PM EDT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Early results in Iran's presidential election put hard-liner Saeed Jalili ahead Saturday, followed by reformist Masoud Pezeshkian.

The early results, reported by Iranian state television, did not initially put Jalili in a position to win Friday's election outright, potentially setting the stage for a runoff election.

It also did not offer any turnout figures for the race yet — a crucial component of whether Iran's electorate backs its Shiite theocracy.

With over 10 million votes counted, Jaili had 4.26 million vote followed by Pezeshkian with 4.24 million. Another candidate, hard-line speaker of the parliament Mohmmad Bagher Qalibaf, had some 1.38 million votes. Shiite cleric Mostafa Pourmohammadi had more than 80,000 votes.

___

This story has been corrected to say 10 million was the overall number of votes initially counted.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Early results in Iran's presidential election put hardliner Saeed Jalili ahead Saturday, followed by reformist Masoud Pezeshkian. The early results, reported by Iranian state television, did not initially put Jalili in a position to win Friday's election outright,...
iran presidential election jalili pezeshkian qalibaf
133
2024-00-28
Friday, 28 June 2024 11:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved