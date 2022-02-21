×
Tags: Iran | Plane Crash

F-5 Fighter Plane Crashes, Kills 3 in Iran's Northwest

Monday, 21 February 2022 03:00 AM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A fighter jet has crashed in northwest Iran and killed two pilots and a civilians, the country's state-run news agency reported Monday.

IRNA said the F-5 fighter crashed into a stadium in residential area of Tabriz and two pilots and a citizen were killed.

Authorities are investigating the disaster, the report said.

Iran’s air force has an assortment of U.S.-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. It also has Russian-made MiG and Sukhoi planes. Decades of Western sanctions have made it hard to maintain the aging fleet.

Iran,Plane Crash
