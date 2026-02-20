Iran: US Not Seeking Zero Enrichment in Talks

The United States did not seek zero uranium enrichment during nuclear talks in Geneva this week, while Iran did not offer to suspend uranium enrichment, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Friday.

"We have not offered any suspension, and the U.S. side has not asked for zero enrichment," he said in an interview on MS NOW.

"What we are now talking about is how to make sure that Iran's nuclear program, including enrichment, is peaceful and would remain peaceful forever," he said.

Araqchi added that technical and political "confidence building measures" would be enacted to ensure the program would remain peaceful in exchange for some kind of action on sanctions, but he gave no further details.

He gave no specific timing on Iran's counterproposal for U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner but said he believed a diplomatic deal was within reach and could be achieved "in a very short period of time." He said he expected to offer them a draft in the next two or three days with more talks in a week or so.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump gave Tehran a deadline of 10 to 15 days to make a deal or face "really bad things" amid a U.S. military buildup in the Middle East that has fueled fears of a wider war.