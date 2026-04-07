Posts Claim Imminent US-Iran Deal as Pakistan Mediates

A potential breakthrough in high-stakes negotiations between the United States and Iran could come as soon as Tuesday night, according to claims circulating on social media, even as established reporting points to fragile, ongoing diplomacy with no confirmed agreement.

An X post by the account SentDefender, citing unnamed regional sources it said were relayed to CNN, claimed that some form of “deal” between Washington and Tehran is expected to be finalized by midnight, with “good news … from both sides soon” and talks reportedly steered directly by Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir. CNN has not publicly confirmed such a report.

But White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that President Donald Trump has been briefed on a Pakistani proposal for a two-week delay in his deadline for taking dramatic new and aggressive action against Iranian infrastructure; during that time, it is proposed that Iran would open the Strait of Hormuz while diplomacy continues, according to Newsmax reporting.

Pakistan has taken on a central mediation role in efforts to de-escalate the intensifying conflict. Reuters has reported that Islamabad has been shuttling messages between U.S. and Iranian officials, with Munir involved in backchannel diplomacy.

Diplomatic activity has accelerated ahead of a deadline set by President Donald Trump, who has warned of potential strikes on Iranian infrastructure if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The Guardian has reported on proposals for an immediate ceasefire as part of those efforts, while Axios has said Pakistan is pushing a temporary truce to create space for broader negotiations.

A broader framework for a potential agreement has also surfaced. Reuters has reported that a draft outline includes an initial ceasefire followed by talks on sanctions relief, nuclear commitments, and longer-term security guarantees, though key differences remain between the two sides.

Despite the flurry of diplomacy, there has been no confirmation from U.S., Iranian, or Pakistani officials that a final deal is imminent, particularly on the timeline suggested in the social media post. Public reporting continues to describe negotiations as ongoing and uncertain, with the risk of escalation still high.

The social media claim of an imminent agreement emerges against that backdrop of uncertainty, underscoring both the rapid pace of developments and the opacity of backchannel talks that could determine whether the region moves toward de-escalation or deeper conflict.