Iran: US Now in 'Dangerous War'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday warned that U.S. strikes on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear facilities the previous night would have “everlasting consequences,” adding that Tehran reserves “all options” to respond.

“The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the U.N. must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behavior,” Araghchi wrote on X.

“In accordance with the U.N. Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest[s], and people,” he added.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said that “the U.S. has itself launched a dangerous war against Iran.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the U.S. aerial strikes, stating in his first response that the attack revealed Washington was “behind” Israel’s military campaign against the Islamic Republic, AFP reported.

“This aggression showed that America is the main factor behind the Zionist regime’s hostile actions against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said, according to IRNA, the regime’s official news agency. Pezeshkian also claimed that the U.S. acted after witnessing Jerusalem’s “obvious inability.”

Mahdi Mohammadi, a top adviser to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said that while a response to America was “inevitable,” Tehran’s first answer would be “the destruction of Israel.”

Earlier, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. military had carried out a “successful” strike on three Iranian nuclear sites—Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.

“A full payload of bombs was dropped on the primary site, Fordo,” Trump said. “All planes are safely on their way home.”

On Wednesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a stark warning to the United States, cautioning against any involvement in Israel’s war against the Islamic Republic. He said such a move would result in “serious, irreparable consequences.”

In a televised address, Khamenei declared that U.S. intervention would be “100% to its own detriment,” adding that “the damage it will suffer will be far greater than any harm that Iran may encounter.”

His comments came a day after Trump called for the Iranian regime’s “unconditional surrender.”

