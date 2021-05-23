×
Tags: Iran | Nuclear

Iran Says Inspectors May No Longer Get Nuclear Sites Images

Sunday, 23 May 2021 02:01 AM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s parliament speaker says international inspectors may no longer access images of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear sites.

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf made the comments Sunday, which were aired by state TV.

The International Atomic Energy Agency had said its director-general would brief reporters later Sunday in Vienna. The United Nations agency could not be immediately reached for comment.

Sunday, 23 May 2021 02:01 AM
