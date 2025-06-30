Trump: Not Offering Iran 'Anything,' Not Speaking to Tehran

President Donald Trump said Monday he was not speaking to Iran and was not offering the country "anything," and he reiterated his assertion the United States had "totally obliterated" Tehran's nuclear facilities.

"Tell phony Democrat Senator Chris Coons that I am not offering Iran anything, unlike Obama, who paid them $Billions under the stupid 'road to a Nuclear Weapon' JCPOA (which would now be expired!), nor am I even talking to them since we totally obliterated their nuclear facilities," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump on Friday dismissed media reports that said his administration had discussed possibly helping Iran access as much as $30 billion to build a civilian-energy-producing nuclear program.

The criticism of Coons might have been targeted at his comments Sunday in a televised interview where Coons claimed Trump was offering Iran a deal akin to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action signed during former President Barack Obama's administration and decertified in the first Trump administration because of evidence Iran was enriching uranium outside of the JCPOA's permitted limits.

Trump was "moving toward negotiation offering around a deal that looks somewhat similar to the Iran deal" offered by Obama, Coons claimed, drawing the Trump rebuke above.

Information from Reuters was used to compile this report.