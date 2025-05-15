Iran: Would Give Up Nukes for Lifting of All Sanctions

President Donald Trump's nuclear plan with Iran would reportedly lift all economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for a series of moves that would ultimately mean Iran giving up its nuclear weapons program, advanced uranium enrichment, and permitting international inspections of the dismantling process.

"We're not going to be making any nuclear dust in Iran," Trump said Wednesday in Qatar, offering Iran "an olive branch" in lieu of military action.

"I think we're getting close to maybe doing a deal without having to do this."

The deal's details were confirmed publicly by a top adviser for the first time Thursday, NBC News reported, from a sit-down with Ali Shamkhani, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's military and nuclear adviser.

In lieu of President Donald Trump committing to lifting all sanctions on Iran, Shamkhani publicly confirmed these outlined commitments:

Iran would never make nuclear weapons.

Iran could rid itself of highly enriched uranium designed for nuclear weapons.

Iran will enrich uranium only at lower civilian energy production levels.

Iran will allow international inspections of the above.

When asked if those commitments in exchange for a full lifting of sanctions would be signed by Iran, Shamkhani told NBC News "yes."

Iran would not be fully denuclearized, but the deal to restrict Iran nuclear use for civilian energy could provide for Iran-U.S. diplomatic relations.

"It's still possible," Shamkhani said. "If the Americans act as they say, for sure we can have better relations.

"It can lead to a better situation in the near future."

Despite the promise for a deal, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ripped Trump's threats for further sanctions if Iran does not capitulate to his offer.

"He thinks he can come here, chant slogans, and scare us," Pezeshkian told state TV.

"For us, martyrdom is far sweeter than dying in bed.

"You came to frighten us? We will not bow to any bully."

Shamkhani admitted the strong-toned Trump is holding up Iran with "barbed wire."

"He talks about the olive branch, which we have not seen: It's all barbed wire," he said.

There remains some nuance to how long the commitments from Iran might stand, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"Enrichment is an issue that Iran will not give up, and there is no room for compromise on it," he said. "However, its dimensions, levels, or amounts might change for a period to allow confidence-building."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reported designs on a military strike of Iran's nuclear program still have Iran balking at deal-making.

"If the Americans remove the Bibi effect, they can easily sign the deal," Shamkhani told NBC in the exclusive sit-down.