Netanyahu: Trump's 'Bold Decision' Changes History

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked President Donald Trump and America for denying "the world's most dangerous regime the world's most dangerous weapons."

The U.S. military used precision bombing to strike three sites in Iran early Sunday, directly joining Israel's war aimed at decapitating the country's nuclear program.

Trump, first in a social media post and then in a speech delivered from the White House, said the U.S. "completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordo, Natanz, and Esfahan."

Netanyahu, whose forces began their own airstrikes on Iran on June 13, thanked Trump for his "bold decision."

"Congratulations, President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

"In Operation Rising Lion, Israel has done truly amazing things. But in tonight's action against Iran's nuclear facilities, America has been truly unsurpassed. It has done what no other country on earth could do."

U.S. and Israeli officials have said American stealth bombers and 30,000-pound bunker buster bombs they alone can carry offered the best chance of destroying heavily fortified sites connected to the Iranian nuclear program buried deep underground.

The prime minister said Trump’s actions could transform the Middle East.

"History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world's most dangerous regime the world's most dangerous weapons," Netanyahu said. "His leadership today has created a pivot of history that can help lead the Middle East and beyond to a future of prosperity and peace.

"President Trump and I often say, 'Peace through strength.' First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight, President Trump and the United Stated acted with a lot of strength."

Netanyahu ended his statement by asking for God's blessings.

"President Trump, I thank you. The people of Israel thank you. The forces of civilization thank you," he said. "God bless America, God bless Israel, and may God bless our unshakable alliance, our unbreakable faith."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.