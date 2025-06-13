WATCH TV LIVE

6 Iranian Nuclear Scientists Killed in Israeli Attack

Friday, 13 June 2025 02:20 AM EDT

Six Iranian nuclear scientists were killed on Friday in Israeli strikes, Iranian state media reported. Israel has said the attack was carried out to curb Iran's disputed nuclear program.

Friday, 13 June 2025 02:20 AM
