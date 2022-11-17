Diplomats Warn Iran Escalating Nuclear Program

Western diplomats this week raised concerns about Iran escalating its nuclear program as the country faces scrutiny from the International Atomic Energy Agency, Bloomberg reports.

The IAEA board of governors issued a second formal censure against Iran this year on Thursday as the country continues to block attempts by the agency to investigate traces of uranium found at undeclared locations.

US deputy envoy Louis Bono in a statement to Bloomberg: "Iran argues it is unfairly targeted by others. In reality, it is Iran, through its own alarming actions, that singles itself out."

"Iran continues its unprecedented nuclear escalation," U.K. envoy Corinne Kitsell said on Twitter on Thursday. "This raises serious doubts as to the nature of Iran’s nuclear programme, which threatens regional and international security."

She added, "The resolution decides that Iran must urgently provide technically credible explanations on the whereabouts of previously undeclared nuclear material and equipment, and access to the locations."

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the governments of France, Germany, and the U.K., a group known as the E3, issued a joint statement on Iran’s commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. They wrote that "Iran is moving further and further away from its commitments agreed upon in 2015. This situation will only worsen in the near future if Iran does not decide to return to full compliance with its commitments under the JCPoA."